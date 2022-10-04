Kenya: MP Waluke Exudes Confidence He Will Be Chosen to Be PSC Commissioner

Nairobi — Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has exuded confidence that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will issue him with the nomination letter to be the representative to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Speaking during a press conference Monday, Waluke, who was elected under Jubilee Party, which is a constituent Party of Azimio maintained that Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga promised him the position.

"It is me who has been endorsed by the three Azimio party leaders and I trust that has not changed. I was supposed to get the nomination letter today because the Honorable Junet Mohamed was instructed by Honorable Raila Odinga to give the letter to me," Waluke said.

"Even the former President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed me, and I am sure that is still his position."

His comments follow a tug of war between him and his Eldas counterpart Adan Keynan who is also eyeing the position even after serving at the helm of PSC for the last 20 years.

"Keynan is just being greedy. He is just there for himself, but the truth of the matter is that different members should rotate for the PSC position not just one person. Keynan has been there for 20 years that is four terms. Every time it is him and himself. It is now time for a new face and new ideas.

Waluke promised to fight for the welfare of for MPs' and staff once confirmed as the PSC commissioner.

Azimio is entitled to only three slots at the PSC with Wiper Party already having settled on Mavoko MP Patrick Makau while ODM will get their representative from the Senate.

The scramble for the slot has seen the long-serving legislators reach out to their counterparts for support.

The National Assembly and Senate will on Tuesday start official business with the formation of the House Business Committees set to be the first agenda.

Members who are set to me nominated to the PSC will also be unveiled on Tuesday.