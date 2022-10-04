Kenya: President Ruto Follows in Kenyatta's Footsteps, Enlists Female Aide-De-Camp

3 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has become only the second Kenyan Head of State to have an assistant female Aide-de-Camp after Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui was spotted on duty at MET site Mukuru in Nairobi during the inspection of the ongoing affordable housing project.

Lieutenant Colonel Kamui was spotted for the first time in August 2018 when former President Uhuru Kenyatta was presiding over the annual music festivals winners stage concert at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

State House at the time explained that Lt. Col. Kamui who is drawn from the Kenya Air Force is the new Assistant ADC, and will be working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Lekolool who is drawn from the Kenya Navy.

Lt. Col. Lekolool has been the man who stands behind President Ruto since he was sworn in as Kenya's fifth Head of State.

The role of an ADC is mostly a ceremonial role, serving as a symbol of dignity for the presidency and assisting on matters of security, protocol, and military tradition.

The ADC is often a highly-trained, senior military officer, required to be part of the president's itinerary at all times.

