Rwandan Players Abroad - York Shines as Ishimwe and Others Get Playing Time

It was a fine weekend for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Rafael York, Gilbert Ishimwe, Emmanuel Imainishwe and Joel Mugisha put in good performances for their respective clubs.

Times Sport brings looks at a wrap up of how Rwandan players fared abroad over the weekend.

Sweden

Rafael York played full throttle and was immense in midfield for AFC Eskilstuna despite losing 1-0 at home to Orebro.

Gilbert Ishimwe was introduced in the second half and had a great game for Orebro Syrianska who drew 1-1 with FK Forward.

Morocco

Emmanuel Imanishimwe was a full timer for AS Far Rabat who thrashed Difaa El Jadidi 4-1.

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka was used for the first time this season as his side Zimbru Chisinau defeated Dinamo Auto 2-1

Luxembourg

Central midfielder Sven Kalisa was a full timer for Etzella Ettelbruck who were thrashed 4-0 Union Remich 3-1 in the League Cup

Striker Glen Habimana was in fine form for Victoria Rosports in their 3-0 League Cup win over Lorentzweiler.

Belgium

In the Belgian second tier league, midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana once again failed to make the KMSK Deinze squad in their 2-0 defeat to Beerschot.

Samuel Gueulette returned from injury to make his first appearance for Raal La Louviere in the second half in his side's 1-0 win over Charleroi B.

Norway

Winger Joel Mugisha was substituted in the 92nd minute as his side Bodo Glimt went away to wallop Lillestrom 4-1.

England

Noam Emeran was not in the match day squad of Manchester United U-21 who got humiliated 6-1 by Blackburn Rovers.

George Lewis Ishimwe did not make the Arsenal U-21 match day squad as they drew 1-1 with Liverpool

Denmark

Teenager Sanders Ngabo was an unused substitute for Lyngby BK who drew 3-3 with Brondby.