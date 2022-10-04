Rwanda: Minister of Education, Singaporean Tech University Sign Academic Exchange Deal

Starting next year, Rwandan students will be given opportunities to attend Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, as part of a new partnership signed Friday, September 30.

President Paul Kagame, who is on a 3-day working visit to the country, presided over the signing ceremony.

The development succeeds several initiatives that have previously been reached between Rwanda's Ministry of Education and the Nanyang Technological University, mainly on academic exchange.

During his visit, the head of state was given a tour of an exhibition showcasing the University's history over the last 30 years that have led to its global reputation of being among the academic institutions globally.

Based on performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence, Nanyang Technological University is ranked among the 35 best global universities.

In June last year, Minister of Education Valentine Uwamariya virtually signed a partnership with the institution's President, Professor Subra Suresh, for both parties to cooperate in different education programs.

Under the partnership, both parties agreed to establish Fellowship programmes for undergraduate, postgraduate students and specifically presidential postdoctoral fellowship programmes which will fund the fellows to conduct collaborative research at NTU.

Other key areas included Master's degree programmes with a particular focus on technology structured to mix online and on-campus learning styles to facilitate students to take some of the courses in Rwanda and others in Singapore.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Kagame also planted 'Umukunde' a traditional Rwandan medicinal plant to conclude his visit to Nanyang Technology University.

The tree, commonly known as Asam in Singapore, represents versatility and resilience in pursuit of innovation and sustainability.

Kagame's visit to Singapore comes at a time both countries boast collaboration on the multilateral front.

Singapore is also Rwanda's largest trading partner in the world, with approximately $150 million worth of foreign direct investments made by Singapore companies in Rwanda.

Just recently, the head of state hosted Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for both leaders to discuss how they can build on the existing relations between the two countries.

edwin@newtimesrwanda.com Follow @edwinashimwe