Sudan: Harassment of Journalist By RSF Official Condemned

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Association (SJA) has condemned harassment of journalist, Nassef Saleh El Din, editor of the Monte Carro News website.

According to the statement, El Din received death threats from "an established official" after he published articles about them.

El Din posted a statement on the website, accusing Idris Mudallal, Director of the Media Department of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), of making threats against him, his family, and any people associated with the Monte Carro News.

The SJA condemned the "blatant violation and blatant interference that stifles freedom of opinion and expression and freedom of the press."

The association called on the relevant authorities and organisations working in human rights and the protection of journalists to take a principled and procedural position regarding threats to the life of journalist El Din and his family. The statement held the RSF responsible for any harm that might befall him.

"Sudanese authorities continue to harass and make it difficult for journalists to do their work in Sudan," according to African Center for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS) in a statement last week. ACJPS documented several incidents where Sudanese authorities have interfered with the exercise of media freedom and free expression in September, including attacking or judicially harassing journalists whilst they are working.

Despite continued harassment and censorship of journalists in the country, an ACJPS statement celebrated the election of 39 new members of the SJA's secretariat on August 29.