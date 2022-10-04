Tanzania: Mwinyi to Grace Stakeholders' Forum On Multiparty Democracy in Zanzibar

LEADERS of the political parties, NGOs, academicians, and the Zanzibar government are scheduled to meet here for a three-day forum to discuss, among other issues, multiparty democracy in the Islands.

The objective is to continue maintaining peace, stability, and unity regardless of political, ideological differences.

State Minister- Office of the Second Vice-President (Policy, Coordination, House of Representatives) Mr Hamza Hassan Juma said at a press conference held at his office over the weekend that Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi is expected to grace the forum.

"The forum comes after Dr Mwinyi requested to have it here because Zanzibar has its political uniqueness, so that people can deliberate with special focus on the multiparty democracy in the islands," Mr Juma said.

He said that Dr Mwinyi had made the request for Zanzibar to host the forum in Dodoma last December.

Stakeholders met between December 15-17 last year in Dodoma, where the office of registrar of political parties organised the forum to deliberate on democratic achievements and challenges facing the country.

According to the Minister, the Head of Zanzibar School of Law, Dr Ali Ahmed Uki will chair the forum and that four main topics will be presented for discussion with hope that the meeting will further strengthen unity and promote peace.

The topics for presentation include: history of multiparty democracy in Zanzibar; the importance of patriotism, integrity, respect of laws, maintaining peace and stability under multiparty democracy, and building sustainable economy; specific issues for Zanzibar multiparty democracy; and sharing experience from veteran politicians from Zanzibar.

Mr Juma thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Dr Mwinyi for their continued efforts in promoting peace and unity among Tanzanians, regardless of their political differences.