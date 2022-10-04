Tanzania Records First Win in 2022 Amputee World Cup

3 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

https://dailynews.co.tz/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/c32JkIWXLZ4F-juP.mp4Tanzania's side Tembo Warriors have claimed first win in the unfolding 2022 Amputee Football World Cup after defeating Uzbekistan 2-1.

The duo met this afternoon at TFF Riva Facility in Instabul, Turkey in their final fixture of group E which coincidentally was a must win match for the Tanzania envoys.

Steven Manumbu opened the scoresheet for Tanzania in the 13th minute before Alfan Kiyanga sealed the deal in the 38th minute to grab a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

It was the first win for Tembo Warriors in the contest after producing a goalles draw versus Spain and succumbing to a 3-1 defeat from Poland in their second fixture.

On the other hand, the upset was the first for Uzbekistan who prior to the game had already cruised into the knockout phase as they accumulated six points after two consecutive wins.

However, until now, group E is wide open as all the remaining three teams except Uzbekistan have equal chances to migrate into the knockout stage.

The next game in this group is Spain against Poland with the former currently at the bottom of the table with one point while the latter have three points they generated after defeating Tanzania.

Read the original article on Daily News.

