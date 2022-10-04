Tanzania: Girls to Raise Voices On Sanitary Pad Tax Policy

About 800 girls from six regions will raise their voices to call for change of sanitary pad tax policy, which hinders fully participation education and other economic activities during their menstrual periods.

"Taxing sanitary pads skyrocketed prices and this became a main setback for girls from the equal participation education system to meet their dreams," said Ms Rebeka Gyumi the executive director of Msichana Initiative organization.

Ms Gyumi, who was addressing a joint press conference in Dar es Salaam on the forthcoming world International Day of the Girl Child which its climax will be in Dar es salaam next month.

She said that five girl activists' organisations will from next week move around the regions of Tabora, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Iringa and Dar es salaam to collect the girls' voices on various policies hampering them from pursuing further education and participating in economic production.

"Eventully the girls views will be aired in on october 11 which is a climax of girl child's day. Together with this voices, we aim at asking policy makers not only to waive tax imposed on sanitary pads for them to be affordable, but also ask for subsidizing them, to be afforded by girls from rural and urban settings,"

For her part, Ms Khalila Mbowe, the country director of Girl Effect organization, said that other topics needed policy changes to enable girls' equal participation in education.

Ms Mbowe said that girls will be supported to have their opinion covered, like policy hindrance to participate in education and economic activities, and suggest solutions for decision makers.

Other participating organizations include Tai Tanzania, C-Sema Tanzania and Flaviana Matata Foundations. The theme of this year is '"Our time is now--our rights, our future"