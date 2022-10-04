Tanzania Voted Member of Itu Council

Tanzania has been elected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s Council after garnering 141 votes out of 180 valid votes cast.

Tanzania joins 47 other countries at the ITU's council and it will serve for four years from 2023 - 2026.

Tanzania is among 13 countries which represent Africa at the ongoing ITU General Assembly in Bucharest, Romania.

After winning the seat, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye promised the participants that Tanzania will cooperate with members, secretariat and regional offices for ITU to foster social and economic development.

Apart from the Minister, the Ministry is also being represented by Permanent Secretary Dr Jim Yonaz.