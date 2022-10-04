Tanzania: 2022 Amputee Football World Cup - Tanzania to Face Japan

4 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

After venturing into the knockout phase of the ongoing 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, Tanzania envoys Tembo Warriors will face Japan on Thursday, October 6th.

The country's representatives finished in third place in Group E with four points thereby earning automatic qualification to the last 16 of the world cup finals unfolding in Instabul, Turkey.

They produced a convincing 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in their last match of the group on Monday which earned them maximum points hence sailing through.

As such, Tembo Warriors are the only team in Group E to beat Uzbekistan, defeating Poland 3-1 and Spain 3-0 before suffering the upset from Tanzania.

Reaching into the knockout stage has since necessitated them to be awarded 40m/- which was a pledge made by the government through the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa.

He again pledged that if they excel in penetrating into the semifinals, they will be handed 80m/- and a finals slot will see them pocketing 100m/- respectively.

Meanwhile, Mchengerwa together with the ministry's Permanent Secretary Hassan Abbasi is in Turkey boosting the morale of the Tembo Warriors squad.

