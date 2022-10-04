Somalia: Drought Envoy in London Seeking Aid for Somalia

The presidential drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame arrived in London on Sunday night.

He held a meeting with officials of the UK Government and the Somali community in the UK to galvanize support for the people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The UK is a long-standing supporter of Somalia and one of the top three donors to the humanitarian response.

"A strong partner to Somalia and the UK will increase advocacy efforts with international donors to urgently prevent famine while continuing to fund critical relief efforts,' he added.

Nearly 7.8 million people in Somalia have been affected by the worst drought experienced by the country in over 40 years.

Currently, over 1.1 million people are displaced and, by the end of this year, approximately 6.7 million people across Somalia are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.