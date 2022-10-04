Somalia: Drought Envoy in London Seeking Aid for Somalia

4 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The presidential drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame arrived in London on Sunday night.

He held a meeting with officials of the UK Government and the Somali community in the UK to galvanize support for the people affected by the drought in Somalia.

The UK is a long-standing supporter of Somalia and one of the top three donors to the humanitarian response.

"A strong partner to Somalia and the UK will increase advocacy efforts with international donors to urgently prevent famine while continuing to fund critical relief efforts,' he added.

Nearly 7.8 million people in Somalia have been affected by the worst drought experienced by the country in over 40 years.

Currently, over 1.1 million people are displaced and, by the end of this year, approximately 6.7 million people across Somalia are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X