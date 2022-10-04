Angola Stimulates Capital Markets

Luanda — Angolan government said it will stimulate capital market to speed up the restructuring and downsizing of the Public Business Sector (SEP).

This was announced by the secretary of State for Finance and Treasury Ottoniel dos Santos, adding that the move is part of the government's priorities.

The Ottoniel was speaking during the opening of the world investor week, sponsored by the Capital Market Commission (CMC) on Monday.

The manager said the restructuring of SEP was based on one of the objectives of the public finance sustainability policy of the National Development Plan (PND).

He defended sustainable public finance to better rebuild the economy and generate prosperity for citizens.

He spoke of the need to support for initiatives geared towards the objectives of sustainability, inclusion and social wellbeing.

Dos Santos also called for promotion of permanent financial education and engagement of all institutions operating in the capital market.

He announced the completion of privatisation of some stock market, as result of the ongoing privatisation programme.

As example, the Secretary of State mentioned the Industry Commerce Bank (BCI), whose shares have been made available, via a Stock Exchange Auction, with set value of AKz 16.5 billion.

He said that the sustainable finance can help stimulate the issue of green and blue bonds, green loans and loans linked to sustainability, as well as support in building solutions that meet the needs of communities and all stakeholders (interested parties).

The World Investor Week takes place from 3 to 9 October, under the slogan "Sustainable Finance and Investor Resilience".