Tanzania: Samia Lays Down the Law

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged government ministers to preserve and defend the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, upkeep boundaries of their responsibilities and preserve secrets of the government.

The Head of State made the directives at the Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday during a ceremony to swear in three government ministers, following a mini cabinet reshuffle she made on Sunday.

The ministers who were sworn in on Monday include the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax. Dr Tax was previously the Minister for Defence and National Service.

Dr Tax took over from Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, who was dropped in the latest cabinet reshuffle. The seasoned diplomat served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

During the ceremony, Mr Innocent Bashungwa was also sworn in as Minister for Defence and National Service. Prior to the new appointment, the youthful politician served as Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government.

The position previously held by Mr Bashungwa was taken over by Ms Angellah Kairuki, who was nominated as Member of Parliament by President Samia on Sunday and eventually appointed as Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).

Ms Kairuki has bounced back in the ministerial position after having served as Special Seats Member of Parliament between the year 2010 and 2020.

In the year 2015, she was appointed as the Minister of State, President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance. Prior to that position, she served as deputy minister in various cabinet dockets.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Ms Samia urged the newly sworn in leaders to adhere to limits and boundaries of their duties and preserve the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"You have all sworn to preserve and defend the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, you should know the boundaries of your duties and upkeep secrets of the government," President Samia told the new government ministers.

Adding; "The responsibility bestowed upon you has boundaries. If you want to go beyond the boundaries, you should have consent from the above authorities. Every minister should embrace collective responsibility in undertaking their responsibilities in both parts of the union."

Ms Samia reminded the ministers that the constitution they swore to defend was for both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When you say you will respect it, you will protect it, you will defend it, it is the constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania. The Union has two parties and will be used in all parties equally according to the way the Constitution has divided the responsibilities," she instructed.

In addition, President Samia reminded the leader to keep a limit of their work, noting that the country has authority which ought to be respected.

"You have to keep secrets of the government, when you want to reveal it, you should know how to do it in accordance with the laws of the land.

"If the secret has been said in the Revolutionary Council (of Zanzibar), or you were called and told that something is a secret you should not reveal it. As a minister, you should take collective responsibility for all decisions made by the government," she stressed.

Adding; "Whatever is decided by the government you should take full responsibility for the decision. Do not go out there and say I was just directed to do something out of my volition."

During the brief ceremony, Ms Samia said she would meet the ministers in person and issue them with directives in their respective sectors.

Speaking earlier during the occasion, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, assured the newly sworn in ministers of cooperation from the august House.