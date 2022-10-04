Uganda: West Nile - Museveni Urges Muslims to Embrace Government Poverty Alleviation Projects

4 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

President Museveni has urged muslims and all people of the West Nile region to embrace government poverty alleviation programmes such as the Parish Development Model to boost their household incomes.

Museveni's message was contained in a message delivered by Minsa Kabanda, the Minister in charge of Kampala Metropolitan Area at a function held to mark the arrival of Islam in Yumbe District.

The president also launched a fundraising drive for the construction of a mega Islamic Centre by donating Shs 30 million.

Yumbe district is a predominantly Muslim area and the entire West Nile region held at the site where the first mosque was erected.

Museveni commended the cooperation between NRM and the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

Speaking at the same function, Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the Deputy Mufti who represented Mufti Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, paid tribute to the fore bearers of Islam in the region.

Ssemambo praised President Museveni and his government for the prevailing environment that has enabled Muslims to enjoy the freedom of worship.

Ssemambo reminded Muslims in the West Nile region to remain united and never listen to divisive elements from other areas bound to cause discord among Muslims to further their selfish schemes.

"UMSC is the brainchild of your son the late President Idi Amin. Why should you listen to a few misguided people who want you divided?" he queried

Hudah Oleru, the state minister for Defence in charge of Veteran affairs who also hails from the area, urged the celebrants to remain focused on unity and rally behind government.

