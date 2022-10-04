Uganda: Thousands Turns Up for Inaugural Migrant Stakeholders Run

Kololo independence grounds was donned in white as thousands turned up for the inaugural migrant stakeholders run

The migrant stakeholders run was organized by the Office of the President on Diaspora affairs in partnership with Cinat Advertising to provide a platform and create awareness among key sector players to enhance safe labour migration.

Speaking at the run, the Minister for Kampala on behalf of the Prime minister, Kabuye Kyofatogabye urged Migrants to avoid using unlicensed recruitment agencies as they seek for work abroad.

"I implore you to always use proper channels and set guidelines by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and social development as you seek for employment abroad. Be ware of unlicensed recruitment companies that will end up trafficking you," he added.

The Special Presidential Advisor for Diaspora affairs Amb. Abbey Walusimbi thanked the sector players for coming together to address this pertinent issue of safe labour migration.

"I am happy that all key ministries are here including Internal affairs, Foreign affairs and Gender to see to it that we sort out this issue of illegal recruitment companies and enhance safe labour migration,"Walusimbi concluded.

The organisers for the run Cinat Advertising, represented by their Public Relations Manager Charlene Mugalula, thanked the office of the president, the prime minister and all the key stakeholders for giving them an opportunity to organize the run.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the key stakeholders who came on board for the run. I would also like to thank our sponsors like Riham, Housing Finance Bank, Roofings, Marine Time Cargo, NBS and Exceed Training Centre who have made this day a success, " Charlene added.

She also highlighted that they had several partners on board to be able to pull off these numbers. These included the Migrant Worker's Voice, UAERA, Ministry of Gender Labour and social development, Ministry of Internal affairs, Ministry of Foreign affairs and so many others.

The proceeds from the run will be used to set up a rehabilitation center for Migrant Returnees before settling back into their communities.