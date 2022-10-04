Uganda: There Are No Human Rights Violations in Uganda, Says Minister Jim Muhwezi

The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has said there are no human rights violations in the country.

"There are no human rights violations (in Uganda). We are a country that is governed by rule of law , we respect the constitution and the laws made under it. We operate under those laws. Our security officers have been very disciplined and if there are any errant ones, they are taken to court and punished. Therefore, there is rule of law, human rights observance and no violations," Muhwezi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security minister was on Tuesday responding to questions about several Ugandans who have been arrested by security personnel moving in the dreaded Toyota Hiace vehicles commonly referred to as drones.

Several members of the public have of late cried foul of the return of the dreaded drones used by security agencies in arresting suspects.

When asked to comment about human rights violations, especially by security agencies in relation to arrest of suspects using drone, Minister Jim Muhwezi said reports of human rights violations are just allegations without any evidence to them.

And on the issue of the return of the dreaded drones, the minister said a statement will soon be released about the matter.

"On that matter, we shall be handling it in parliament and tomorrow we are having the national Security Council .It is one of the things we are going to discuss and we shall come out with a statement."

The Ugandan government has on several occasions been accused of human rights violations, especially through its security organs, with many accusing it of targeting mostly members of the opposition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

60 years of independence

The minister said on Sunday, Uganda will celebrate 60 years of independence from British rule, with national celebrations to be held at Kololo independence grounds.

Describing the celebrations as important for the country, the minister said a number of heads of state will grace the occasion at Kololo as Uganda celebrates 60 years from the "yoke of British colonialism".

"There will be a number of activities including a parade mounted by officers and men of the UPDF, Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons and Uganda Wildlife Authority. There will also be a military fly-past plus acrobatic dropdown of the UPDF commandos."

Noting that the celebrations will be held under the theme," October 9th; a declaration of African interdependence and our shared unity", Minister Jim Muhwezi said Uganda will be celebrating several projects undertaken to advance the development of the country as well as bolstering ties with other fellow African countries.

He insisted that the country has every reason to celebrate 60 years of independence from British rule due to the numerous achievements.

"Yes, the country of very proud of what has been achieved( in the last 60 years) We have been developing at 6.1% averagely and have achieved a lot .Those of you who know history know that there was no economy to talk about but now we are talking about making our own cars and launching satellites among others. We are proud of that."

He noted that the celebrations will be "scientific" with only 800 guests invited to attend at Kololo .