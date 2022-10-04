Uganda: Security Minister Jim Muhwezi Steers Clear of Muhoozi's 'Capturing Nairobi' Tweets

The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has deliberately avoided responding to questions from journalists about the Twitter meltdown by the commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in which he said he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The First Son and Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations made the comments on Monday.

On Tuesday, journalists asked Minister Muhwezi who was addressing a press briefing about the forthcoming 60th independence celebrations whether the comments by Gen Muhoozi wouldn't stalk a security problem for Uganda by a neighbouring country.

He however deflected the question.

"Someone asked about media reports(Gen Muhoozi's tweets) and I don't even remember what it was about but I don't want to talk about media reports. It is not authentic and not worth the energy to talk about it. I have no comment about that," Maj Gen Jim Miuhwezi, the security minister said on Tuesday at the Uganda Media Centre.

In a series of controversial tweets about Kenya, the commander of Land Forces in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said it would take him less than two weeks to capture Nairobi.

"It would take us, my army and me two weeks to capture Nairobi. After we capture Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?"

He added, "I am happy that members of our district in Kenya have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It's still two weeks to Nairobi."

However, the First Son would later say that the borders between Uganda and Kenya that were established by the colonialists mean nothing "to us revolutionaries."

"I'm glad that I have scared you Kenyans a bit! Two weeks is long. Nairobi in one week for sure! Aided by my brothers from Carnival. I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax."

The supporters and those close to the commander Land Forces in the UPDF have since claimed that the tweets were meant to pull legs as Gen Muhoozi prepares to throw a mega birthday party in Kenya.

However, the comments have been received with mixed reactions from members of the public both in Kenya and Uganda.

Many have since questioned whether Muhoozi is government by military law which bars any serving officers to make similar statements.

"Gen Muhoozi is clearly above the military and state laws," former FDC president and opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye tweeted.

Others have since said that the social media posts could lead to a diplomatic row between Uganda and Kenya.

The development comes on the backdrop of reports that President Museveni had earlier stopped Gen Muhoozi from making similar comments , especially on social media.