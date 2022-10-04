Angola: Minister Wants More Engagement in Foreign Policy

3 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António Monday called for greater coordination in dealing with foreign policy and international cooperation issues.

Speaking at the ceremony of presentation of the newly appointed Secretaries of State by the President of the Republic, he said that the sector should also give more relevance and coordination of its tasks.

According to Téte António, the Ministry should improve the working conditions of its staff, to ensure a more active diplomacy.

The minister introduced the secretaries of State to the Angolan Communities, Vieira Lopes; External Relations, Esmeralda Mendonça; and Administration, Finance and Patrimony Maria Fragoso Auxiliar.

Stressing the role of the last position, Téte António said that this post (Administration, Finance and Patrimony) will help assist in matters related to the general organisation.

He spoke of the management of the financial resources, allocated to the Ministry of External Relations, based on the rigour of public affairs, as well as to coordinate, guide and supervise the activities of the General Secretariat.

The minister added that it is up to Maria Fragoso Auxiliar to managing the departments of Human Resources and Administration and Budget Management.

Before her appointment to the new position, Maria Fragoso Auxiliar previously performed the duties of director of the office of the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

