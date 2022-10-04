South Africa: Reprieve At Petrol Pumps

Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps this week as the price of all grades of petrol is set to come down by between 89 cents and R1.02 a litre.

This marks the third consecutive month of decreases following increases experienced this year.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) on Monday announced that the price of petrol (both 93 ULP & LRP) will come down by 89 cents a litre while the price of petrol (both 95 ULP & LRP) will come down by R1.02 cents a litre.

The adjustment means that a litre of 95 ULP, which currently costs 23.38 in Gauteng, will now cost R22.36 as of Wednesday.

However, the price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by 10 cents a litre while the price of diesel (0.005% sulphur) will go up by 15 cents a litre.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 61 cents per litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will come down by 82 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 19 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said average Brent crude oil prices decresed from $94 per barrel to $89.79 per barrel during the period under review.