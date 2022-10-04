Egypt: Govt Denies Shortage in Oncology Drugs in Governmental Hospitals

4 October 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet media center on Monday3/10/2022 denied reports on the shortage of oncology drugs in governmental hospitals across the country.

In a statement, the cabinet said it has contacted the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA) which denied such reports.

UPA asserted that there is not any shortage in medicines in governmental hospitals, stressing the availability of all medical supplies according to applied regulations.

The UPA also reassured citizens about the strategic stockpile of these medicines. It noted that authorities follow up on the availability of medications in government hospitals and pump additional quantities when required.

The media center urged media outlets and social media followers to be accurate in reporting any news, calling for contacting specialized bodies for checking on any information and to review the website of UPA (www.upa.gov.eg) or send message to the cabinet's media center 24/7 for any inquiries or via the email (rumorsZ@idsc.net.eg).

