Egypt: Shoukry Hopes COP27 Would Yield Results That Meet Peoples' Aspirations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, the President Designate of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), expressed hope on Monday 3/10/2022 that the global conference would come up with results that meet the aspirations of all peoples as regards facing climate change-related challenges.

Shoukry made the remarks during his intensified meetings on the fringes of the Pre-COP, a preparatory ministerial meeting held a month before COP27 that will be hosted by the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Ahead of the preparatory meeting, Shoukry met with the Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde in the presence of DRC's environment minister Ève Bazaiba Masudi, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The foreign minister also held talks with UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammed, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Patricia Espinosa, European Commission's Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Shoukry also met with French Minister of Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriev, Zambian Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu, and Climate Envoy of the Netherlands Jaime de Bourbon de Parme.

During the meetings, the foreign minister called for implementing climate pledges on the ground, reducing emissions, adapting to the effects of climate change, dealing with the loss and damage caused by climate change, and providing appropriate financing to face climate change-related challenges through COP27.

Shoukry also emphasized the importance of serious work during the current preparatory meeting in Kinshasa in order to help achieve convergence of negotiating positions during the forthcoming climate event.

