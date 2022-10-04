Egypt Advances Five Places in Global Innovation Index for 2022 - IDSC

Egypt advanced five places in the Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2022, said the Cabinet's Information Decision and Support Center (IDSC).

Egypt ranked 89th globally out of 132 countries, if compared to 94th place in 2021, it added.

Meanwhile, the IDSC showed that Egypt made major improvements in terms of creative outputs, climbing 20 positions to 84th in 2022, compared to 104th place in 2021.

In terms of market development, Egypt moved up from 96th place in 2021 to 86th in 2022, added the IDSC in an infographic published on Monday 3/10/2022.

The GII, an annual ranking of the world's economies on innovation capacity and output, showed that Switzerland remains the world leader in innovation, followed by the US, and Sweden, it added.