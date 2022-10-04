Zimbabwe: President Emmerson Mnangagwa Says Long Hours of Power Cuts That Had Crippled the Country in Recent Weeks Will Be Addressed As the Government Was Looking for Alternative Energy Sources.

3 October 2022
263Chat (Harare)

In recent weeks, households had to deal with bouts of over 10 hours load shedding with power utility the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) saying it was due to depressed generation capacity at its power stations.

Speaking at the burial of liberation war hero the late Heighten Nkomo at the National Hero's Acre, President Mnangagwa said Hwange power project which is expected to generate 600 megawatts to the national grid was almost complete.

"I am pleased that the long hours of power outages which were experienced in the past weeks are being addressed. Government continues to look for alternative 12 green energy sources. The lasting solution, however, is the Hwange 7 and 8 Power Project, which is now 97 percent complete. This is set to add 600 megawatts to the national grid. Through our own resources, we are building our country brick by brick and stone upon stone. It is none but ourselves who have the responsibility to build a prosperous and peaceful Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to China and former Soviet Union nations (now Russian Federation) for their support during and after the liberation struggle accusing some western countries pursuing wicked agenda against the country.

"Our erstwhile colonisers now come back to us feigning to be human rights champions, only by day as by night they continue to pursue nefarious programmes to subvert our independence, sovereignty and freedom. The then Soviet Union, China and other countries demonstrated their true friendship and respect for our freedom and human rights by helping us to attain our independence and sovereignty.

"These countries pursue friendly, progressive and win-win relations never ever seeking to degrade our self-identity. Hence, we call upon some of the western countries pursuing a confrontational approach in relating with Zimbabwe to turn a new leaf. Guided by our Engagement and Re-engagement Policy, Zimbabwe is committed to be a friend to all and an enemy of none," said President Mnangagwa.

