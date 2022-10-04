Kenya: State Moves to License Digital Taxi Hailing Firms

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given all digital taxi hailing firms 14 days to apply for licenses as Transport Network Companies.

This follows the gazettement of the Transportation Network Companies(TNC), drivers and passengers Rules 2022 on June 20.

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Public Works held a collaborative sensitization workshop for all relevant stakeholders to facilitate its operationalization.

In a notice from NTSA Director-General, the Transport Network Companies Licence Application Form and the Transport Network Companies, Drivers and Passengers Rules, 2022 are available for download on the NTSA website: www.ntsa.go.ke under Notices.

A revenue sharing agreement between the firm, car owner, and driver are a pre-requisite for approval of the application forms.

The application should be deposited at the Authority's Head Office Registry, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, 9th Floor, Second Ngong Avenue.