Kenya: State Moves to License Digital Taxi Hailing Firms

4 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given all digital taxi hailing firms 14 days to apply for licenses as Transport Network Companies.

This follows the gazettement of the Transportation Network Companies(TNC), drivers and passengers Rules 2022 on June 20.

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, and Public Works held a collaborative sensitization workshop for all relevant stakeholders to facilitate its operationalization.

In a notice from NTSA Director-General, the Transport Network Companies Licence Application Form and the Transport Network Companies, Drivers and Passengers Rules, 2022 are available for download on the NTSA website: www.ntsa.go.ke under Notices.

A revenue sharing agreement between the firm, car owner, and driver are a pre-requisite for approval of the application forms.

The application should be deposited at the Authority's Head Office Registry, 316 Upper Hill Chambers, 9th Floor, Second Ngong Avenue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X