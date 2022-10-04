Uganda: Reggae Lovers to Enjoy Fest On the Nile Next Month

Jinja, Uganda — After two years off because of Covid-19 induced lockdown, Reggae on the Nile Fest is back and will be held on November 4- 5.

The organisers said, the break off was used to assess and re-imagine the festival and determine what direction was best for its longevity. "We promise a better festival and that is what we will be delivering," they said last Friday at Uganda Manufacturers Association headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala.

In a media release, the organisers said, "on 4th & 5th November 2022, Humble Management ltd and Nile Vybz Entertainment present RON FEST 2022 at Nile Nest Jinja. A two day event line up of workshops and culture seminars, themed 'Rafting and Tubing, Camping, Art Exhibition, Food Village and all this while being entertained by cool reggae vibes."

Reggae on the Nile harmonizes three critical aspects of the reggae entertainment; Music and culture, Art and Tourism.

This event comes as Uganda is being described as one that has grown musically across genres and most notably reggae, an attraction that needs to be celebrated and shared with the world.

This Nile event is built to be a platform from which to boost the musical heritage of the country by showcasing the best reggae acts Uganda has to offer on a stage with the rest of the region's best.

In terms of art, the organisers said, music and art go hand in hand, and thus "we are adopting a mode that will enable artists, painters, fashion designers to showcase at the event and thus add spice and color to it.

In regards to tourism, Jinja is one of the most iconic and beautiful towns in Uganda, attracting hundreds of tourists both local and international periodically.

"We are thus building Reggae on the Nile to be one of the key attractions to Jinja annually, providing a very fun and authentic reason to travel to Uganda and Jinja particularly at the banks of River Nile for this reggae experience," the organisers said.

The fest will feature Ugandan Reggae legend Madox Sematiba, exceptional Henry Tigan, New generation Zex, best of best Abeeka Band, Cultural dance groups, Performers from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and the rest of the world.