Somalia: UN Chief Clams Deadly Attacks in Central Somalia

4 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Secretary-General condemns today's attacks in Beletweyne, HirShabelle, perpetrated by Al-Shabaab, which resulted in many casualties, including state officials.

António Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the bereaved as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to work with regional and other international actors in supporting the people and Government of Somalia on their path toward a peaceful Somalia.

The attack by Al-Shabaab killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens, some with grave injuries were airlifted to Mogadishu for advanced medical attention.

