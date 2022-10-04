Somalia: Troops Take Control of Key Area From Al-Shabaab

4 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali troops backed by local militia known as Ma'wisley wrested full control of Yasoman, a key village in the eastern Hiran region from Al-Shabaab militants.

The peaceful takeover came after Al-Shabaab fighters made a surprise retreat from their bases in the locality, allowing the allied forces to move in and capture it.

The troops dug defensive positions in and outside the area to avert a possible counter-attack from Al-Shabaab, according to the local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Hiran region witnessed a massive military operation by SNA with the support of local militia and AU troops who are battling jointly to drive out Al-Shabaab from the remaining areas.

Ali Jeite, the region's governor took the lead in the offensive and was joined by members of the Somali national assembly and other officials.

