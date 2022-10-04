South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address Women Economic Assembly

4 October 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 06 October 2022, address the 2nd Women Economic Assembly (WECONA), taking place under the "Unlocking gender-responsive value chains for a resilient economy".

The event will be hosted at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Rd, Pretoria.

The President launched the inaugural WECONA in October 2021.

The establishment of the Assembly arose from one of the pillars of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which advocates the economic empowerment of women as one of the main means to bring an end to GBVF in South Africa.

The private sector, civil society and women's organisations, businesswomen and government have partnered to form WECONA.

The Assembly facilitates the participation of women-owned businesses in core areas of the economy through preferential procurement, among other initiatives.

Since its launch in October 2021, WECONA has sought to engage industry leaders to set gender transformation targets in each sector, implement existing commitments and establish game-changing interventions that will increase procurement from women owned businesses.

This second session of WECONA will showcase how the public and private sectors have implemented their commitments towards gender transformation in industry value chains.

It will further promote the realisation of the objective that 40 per cent of public and private sector procurement be contracted with women-owned businesses.

