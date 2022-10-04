Angola: Amputee Football - Angola Face England in Round of 16

Istanbul — The National Amputee Football Team will face the similar team of England on Wednesday, in the round of 16 match of the 16th World Cup that takes place in Istanbul (Turkey).

This game, to be played in the Complex of the Football

Federation of Turkey, puts face to face the first classified of group F, Angola with 9 points, and the third best positioned of group C, with 3 points. These two contenders face each other for the second time in an event of this kind, after the victory of the English in Mexico, in 2018, by 3-1.

The Angolans squad's goal was scored by Victorino, who has just retired. Angola finished the group stage with nine points, 15 goals scored, the best attack of the event. He scored four against Uruguay and against Iraq and seven against Italy, conceding just two goals.

England, on the other hand, lost to the USA, by 0-1, beat Indonesia, by 3-1, and were defeated by Argentina, by 1-3, totalling 5 goals scored and four conceded.

Among the African countries, in addition to Angola, Tanzania remain in the competition (group E), as well as Morocco in group D. In addition to Angola, Brazil, another representative of the CPLP, also remain in the race for the world trophy, having been runners-up in group D.

Africa is also without the representative Liberia at this point in the competition. The Liberians were third in Group A with three points.

Round of 16 games:

Angola-England

Argentina-Morocco

Haiti-USA

Uzbekistan-Colombia

Iran-Italy

Brazil-Poland

Japan-Tanzania

Turkey-Mexico