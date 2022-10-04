Angola Receives Last Three Locomotives From China

Luanda — The last three of the 10 locomotives acquired by the Angolan government in 2020, from the People's Republic of China, arrived in the country this Monday, aiming to boost the performance of the Luanda railway (CFL).

The diesel engines which are technically named Multiple Diesel Unit (MDU) are composed of four carriages with a capacity to carry 696 passengers and have cost the Angolan state a total of 1.2 billion kwanzas and was bought from the Chinese company China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC).

At the train reception, the Administrator for Operations of the National Road Transport Agency (ANTT), Alberto Quengue, said that there are modern devices and with less pollution level.

"These three units will join the other four that already circulate in Luanda and bring with them maintenance kits for the next two years of operations", he said.

Therefore, the official added that these locomotives will strengthen and improve urban mobility of Luanda province and in future will connect the city's downtown to the new International Airport Dr. António Agostinho Neto.

From the 10 acquired locomotives, seven will be at the service of Luanda Railways and the other three will be at the service of Benguela Railways.