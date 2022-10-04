Angola: Handball - 1º De Agosto Beat Tkc in the African Cup

Luanda — The senior women's handball team of 1º de Agosto this Monday, in Hammamet City, beat the TKC of Cameroon, by 36-20, in a game of the third round of the 43rd edition of the African Champion Clubs Cup, which takes place in Tunisia.

At half-time, the Angolan representatives already had an 18-9 advantage, confirming their favouritism and dominance of the match.

With this triumph in Group B, the holders of the continental title demonstrate the possibility of title revalidation, despite the intention of the other opponents, mainly from the same country, Petro de Luanda, who are in another group.

As for Petro de Luandfa, who compete in Group A, they took a break on Monday due to the schedule, after defeating Guinea's UGS on Sunday, by 32-15, in a challenge also for round three.

Thus, the two Angolan clubs total three victories each, being in the leadership of the competition.