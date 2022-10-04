Kenya: Wetangula to Make Solomonic Ruling on Majority-Minority Question

Nairobi — As Parliament embarks on its first official sitting today the legislators are waiting with bated breath for the solomonic ruling by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on who wields the majority and minority position in the house.

A fierce battle looms in the National Assembly where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Coalition Party are each claiming to have a majority.

Speaker's Wetangula ruling on the matter will set the ball rolling on crucial activities in the house including the formation of the House Business Committee (HBC).

The House Business Committee formulates activities and business of the August house by implementing the Standing Orders which will determine the scheduling or programming of the business of the House and the functioning of the Committees of the House.

The ruling of the Speaker is critical in the formation of the HBC as it comprises the Speaker, the Majority Leader, the Minority Leader, and not less than 21 or more than 29 members nominated by parliamentary parties approved by the House.

According to the standing orders the committee is formed within seven days from the day Parliament opens.

On September 17, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya unveiled Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as its House leader.

While briefing the press, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka maintained that Azimio still controls the majority in the National Assembly as per a coalition agreement deposited at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Wandayi will be deputized by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui from Wiper, a constituent party within Azimio.

On the other hand, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wa was named as the Kenya Kwanza House Leader to be deputized by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

South Mugirango's Sylvanus Osoro was designated as the Chief Whip to be deputized by Nominated MP Naomi Waqo.

The question on who between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and their rival Kenya Kwanza wields the majority in the house is still a contested legal issue setting the stage for a confrontation in the House that may require the Speaker's intervention.

Some Azimio constituent parties have decamped to President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance opening up the issue of majority and minority in the National Assembly to a contest.

Also in the first in-tray is the vetting of President William Ruto 22 cabinet nominees which are supposed to be concluded within 28 days.

The lawmakers changed the law on the vetting days of Cabinet secretaries from the initial 14 to 28 days.

The vetting will be undertaken by the House Committee on Appointment, which is chaired by the Speaker of the House and has the leaders of the majority and minority, among other members.

The 21 member committee is required to undertake approval hearings on the nominees and produce a report to the House recommending the approval or rejection of the nominees.