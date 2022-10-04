Kenya: Ruto Gets New Aide-De-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga From Kenya Army

Nairobi — President William Ruto has a new Aide-De-Camp Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga.

He will be deputised by Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Nduta Kamui.

Col. Lengusuranga from Kenya Army takes over from Stelu Lekolool who was promoted to Brigadier and deployed to the Department of Defence headquarters.

He was first seen with the president at the burial ceremony of a brother to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Mathira.

He took over from Lekolool who had been ADC to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The role of an ADC is mostly ceremonial, serving as a symbol of authority and dignity for the presidency and assisting on matters of security, protocol, and military tradition.

The ADC is often a highly-trained, senior military officer, required to be part of the president’s itinerary at all times.