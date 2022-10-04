Kenya: Woman Who Disrupted President Ruto's Speech at Gachagua Funeral Wanted Sh400,000

Nyeri — A woman who caused security scare during president Willam Ruto address at Hiriga in Mathira during burial of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua brother burial has revealed why she did the unthinkable.

Lucy Wangui said that she wanted President Ruto to assist her with Sh400,000 to enable her son relocate to America and assist her to being up his three children.

Speaking to the press after the incident that saw the head of state cut short his speech Wangui said that recently, her son who is a tout had been invited to work in America by his cousin where he was to earn a good pay but their effort to raise money for his travel has hit a snag

"I have been wanting to seek support of Ruto when he was elected my son landed a job abroad but however we cannot raise his ticket so when I heard that he is here o came and decided to seek his attention by wriggling myself on the ground as he addressed mourners I have been promised help but none is forthcoming up to now, " she said.

She indicated that Nyeri women representative Rahab Mukami had promised that help will come but by the time of going to press, nothing had been done.

Wanjugu who is a widower caused a security scare when she attempted to reach Ruto but was manhandled by his aides .

However Ruto who had started addressing mourners said she would be helped at one time told her to see first lady Racheal Ruto for help before she was whisked away by security .

Ruto was in Nyeri during burial of Jack Rerian Gachagua brother to his deputy.