Kenya: Senator Ali Roba "Is Our Wife", Azimio Claims in Row With Kenya Kwanza Over House Business Committee Selection

Nairobi — A heated session characterized the first sitting of the Senate on Tuesday with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja Coalition members clashing over the constitution of the House Business Committee (HBC).

The membership of Mandera Senator Ali Roba to the powerful committee ignited a fierce exchange in the House after both camps claimed he was their member.

A list of seven members was presented before the House for approval with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance fronting four members including Roba with Azimio proposing three names.

The Azimio brigade stated that the former Governor "is our wife" but those in Kenya Kwanza disputed.

Roba - the Party Leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) signed a pre-coalition agreement with Azimio on February 2022.

After the August 9, 2022 polls, Roba teamed up with Kenya Kwanza and claimed that he had no legal ties with Azimio.

"We must have some sanctity and respect for the marriages people enter into," Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said.

Roba filed a lawsuit over the issue and the court is yet to make a determination.

"We do not have anything in our files of the purported agreement being in Azimio," Roba said on the floor.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang stated that Roba had committed bigamy and asked him to wait for the court's determination on the matter.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of Kenya Kwanza stated that the Azimio Coalition is not a parliamentary party hence no right to claim ownership of Roba.

"Their argument is based on the error of law," Murkomen said.

House Speaker Amason Kingi intervened and ruled that Roba's nomination was procedural and asked members to focus on the substantive motion of approving or rejecting the nominees.

"The Speaker does not and cannot manage political parties," he said.