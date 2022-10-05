Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Amavubi to Play DRC Club St Eloi Lupopo in Friendly

26 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The national football team, Amavubi, have confirmed their second friendly match against DR Congolese side Saint Eloi Lupopo as the international break comes to an end.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, in Morocco.

Rwanda played out a barren draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first friendly match last Friday.

Amavubi are still chasing their first win under Carlos Alos, having gone four games in row without a single goal.

The Spanish gaffer recently cited lack of friendlies as the main cause for his team's poor run of results.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X