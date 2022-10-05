Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Amavubi to Play DRC Club St Eloi Lupopo in Friendly

The national football team, Amavubi, have confirmed their second friendly match against DR Congolese side Saint Eloi Lupopo as the international break comes to an end.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, in Morocco.

Rwanda played out a barren draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first friendly match last Friday.

Amavubi are still chasing their first win under Carlos Alos, having gone four games in row without a single goal.

The Spanish gaffer recently cited lack of friendlies as the main cause for his team's poor run of results.