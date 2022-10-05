Somalia: Foreign Minister Seeks With Sudanese Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Absher Omar Jama, today, Tuesday, received at his office in the ministry, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Khalafullah Mustafa Babker Abdullah.

He discussed The sum of the established historical relations between the two countries and the peoples of The two brothers.

The meeting highlights bilateral relationships and cooperation in all areas of shared importance.

The security and political developments in Somalia and humanitarian efforts to end the horrible extreme drought to prevent deadly starvation were also discussed.