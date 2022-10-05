Somalia: Foreign Minister Seeks With Sudanese Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

4 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Absher Omar Jama, today, Tuesday, received at his office in the ministry, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Khalafullah Mustafa Babker Abdullah.

He discussed The sum of the established historical relations between the two countries and the peoples of The two brothers.

The meeting highlights bilateral relationships and cooperation in all areas of shared importance.

The security and political developments in Somalia and humanitarian efforts to end the horrible extreme drought to prevent deadly starvation were also discussed.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X