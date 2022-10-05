Somalia: Finnish's FCA Team Meets With Interior Minister

Internal Affairs Minister, Ahmed Maallim Fiqi, received at his office in Mogadishu a delegation from Finnish's FCA led by Tomi Järvinen and Ikali Karvinen.

Tomi Järvinen is the deputy general director of this organisation, while Ikali Karvinen seerving as the head of the agency in Somalia.

During the candid discussions, FCA representatives said that it is an honor to work with Somalia Goverment on humanitarian response and governance issues.

On his part, Fiqi praised FCA work in Somalia, noting government developing a review on NGOs work including unifying aid relief, fulfilling councils elections and promoting peace.