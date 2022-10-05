Rwanda: Kagame Meets Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali

President Paul Kagame on Sunday met with Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive of Formula One Group, at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.
The president is on a 3-day visit to Singapore as both countries seek to deepen bilateral ties.
Kagame also attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before watching the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.
The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022) was a Formula One motor race held on October 2.
During the race, Sergio Perez held off Charles Leclerc for his first-ever win on the streets of Singapore, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium and Max Verstappen finished seventh in an action-packed Singapore Grand Prix.