Rwanda: Kagame Meets Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali

2 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Sunday met with Stefano Domenicali, Chief Executive of Formula One Group, at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore.

The president is on a 3-day visit to Singapore as both countries seek to deepen bilateral ties.

Kagame also attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before watching the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022) was a Formula One motor race held on October 2.

During the race, Sergio Perez held off Charles Leclerc for his first-ever win on the streets of Singapore, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium and Max Verstappen finished seventh in an action-packed Singapore Grand Prix.

 

