South Africa: German Tourists Cut Trip Short After One Killed - South African News Briefs - October 5, 2022

Cape Town —

German Tourists Return Home After One Killed In Mpumalanga Attack

The German nationals who were attacked near Kruger National Park on Monday have cut their trip short and would leave the country today. One member of the party was shot and killed on Monday, News24 reports. The attack has been condemned by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy will be visiting the crime scene today.

Jet Fuel Shortage at Cape Town Airport - International Travellers Urged to Arrive Up to Fours Early

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it has managed to increase jet fuel reserves at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), and is confident that flight movements will continue as per schedule, IOL reports. ACSA previously said it received a report from fuel suppliers signalling further delays in the delivery of jet fuel to CTIA. However, ACSA has since announced that the vessel carrying jet fuel had docked. The jet fuel will be pumped into the refinery, after testing. CTIA now has 4.5 days of fuel reserves.

Minerals Minister Says Africa Has Enough Natural Resources

Africa has the natural resources, like gas and oil, to sustain itself and can also provide it to the rest of the world. It's only problem is leadership, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said at the Africa Oil Week conference in Cape Town yesterday, Eye Witness News reports. The minister said that the EU's decision to stop importing gas from Russia was an opportunity for Africa to earn her income through exports into Europe. Minister Mantashe addressed the more than 1,000 delegates from over 80 countries on how oil and gas is being an enabler for better coordination on the continent. This comes amid preparation for the COP27 climate talks where calls to move away from fossil fuels such as oil and gas will take centre stage.