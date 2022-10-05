Rwanda: Students Urged to Embrace Reading and Writing Culture

27 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Olivia Kageruka

Director General of Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, Robert Masozera, has advised learners to level up reading and writing culture, as part of their contribution for the development of the country.

"The culture of reading and writing boosts knowledge and capacity for young people hence, they are able to broaden their thinking capacity and contribute to the country's development in different ways," Masozera said.

Masozera was speaking on Tuesday September 27, during the awarding ceremony of best students that participated in a holiday camp program, at the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE).

Holiday camp is an annual summit implemented by Edified Generation Rwanda (EGR), and is aimed at providing foundation life skills to help learners prepare for a better future.

The event was organised by EGR in partnership with Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, Rwanda Education Board (REB) and German Embassy, where best students in innovation as well as reading and writing were awarded.

Winners were awarded different electronic gadgets like iPads, school fees and the best five were given HP laptops to facilitate them in their studies.

Speaking at the event, Valence Ntirenganya, the president of EGR, said the competitions were arranged to encourage students to keep learning and also develop reading, innovation and writing culture.

Annette Mukamana, a parent whose child was among the awarded students, urged parents to encourage children to participate in such activities.

"I'm glad for such activities that boost the knowledge and thinking capacity of our children. I encourage all parents to push their children to join such initiatives and practice with their children at home writing and reading culture, to develop a country with high levels of literacy," Mukamana said.

Students speak out

Fiston Mugisha, a senior three student who was the overall winner in innovation, said he is glad his efforts were not wasted.

"I always want to make my parents proud because they also hustle to pay my school fees. I wake early and read my books so that I can come out best and make them proud. I also want to always be on the same line with my colleagues at school. They are smart and brave and I don't want to remain behind," he said.

"Chance is for everyone, not specific people," Mugisha said, advising fellow students to put in effort, noting that everything is possible, with effort and willingness.

Meira Cartioner Dushime, who was among the best in essay writing, said she didn't have confidence in herself but later had to strive hard to ensure her essay comes among the best and she is grateful that it did.

"I could sit on a computer the whole day which was very difficult for me because it was my first time to sit on a computer for that long," she shared, and also encouraged other students to work hard and have confidence in themselves.

Director General of Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, Robert Masozera speaks to students during the awarding ceremony of best students of a holiday camp program, at the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement on Tuesday September 27.Courtesy

Director General of Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, Robert Masozera awarding one of the students who performed well during the holiday camp.

