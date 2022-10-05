Kenya: High Court Orders Immediate Release of Tuko Editor Jailed for 5 Days

Nairobi — The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Tuko editor Didacus Malowa who had been sentenced for five days by magistrate's for defying a court order.

Justice Esther Maina said the application before court seeking a review of the order to send the editor to jail has raised serious issues that need to be considered and a determination be made.

The editor was sentenced by Eunice Nyutu who is presiding over the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption case.

His lawyer Assa Nyakundi told the judge that the editor was not given the opportunity to defend himself before he was sent to prison.

The lawyers submitted that the decision by the magistrate was made in bad faith given that the editor had already payed Sh50,000 over the alleged contempt.