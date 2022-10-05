Kenya: Global Book Fair to Be Hosted in Kenya

Nairobi — Over 500,000 books from around the world will be displayed at the upcoming Big Bad Wolf Books at Sarit Center in Nairobi.

The book sale, which will run from October 11-23, is part of Big Bad Wolf Books' mission to encourage reading habits and advocate English literacy around the globe.

Book genres such as science fiction, thriller, literature, young adult, cookbooks, art and design, among others, for all ages from young children to the elderly will be displayed.

"It is indeed a momentous milestone for us at Big Bad Wolf Books as we journey into Africa. Our primary mission has always been to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone," Big Bad Wolf Books co-Founder Andrew Yap said.

"With 15,000 titles available and 500,000 brand new English books on offer, we want Kenyans from all walks of life to discover the joy of reading and have access to knowledge, whatever their income level," he added.

The Big Bad Wolf Books was founded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009, as the brainchild of BookXcess' founders, Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng to encourage reading culture, inspire dreams, among others.

Since its inception, the Book Sale has been hosted in 35 cities such as Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, and Thailand. Others are Taiwan, United Arab Emirates.

"It is our hope and belief that Kenyans will benefit a great deal from the Book Sale, and it is for everyone. Come with your family or your friends and make it a must-visit occasion as you will be spoilt for choice with the amazing selection of books available on offer," said Big Bad Wolf Sharjah CEO Mohamed Noor.

Also Read: Kenyans urged to explore alternative food crops