Kenya: TSC to Reward Teachers Who Excelled in 2021 KCPE, KCSE

5 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to name and reward teachers who excelled in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE), and Community Service during an event to celebrate World Teachers Day.

The day was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 to acknowledge and appreciate the teaching profession worldwide.

Over the years, the day has become one of the most important occasions in the UN calendar as it offers opportunities to reflect on ways to counter the challenges of teaching professionals.

This year's celebrations come at a time when, teachers will also be looking to President William Ruto who during the campaigning period, made a commitment to address inequities in the education sector to ensure a level playing field for all.

He pointed that the goal is to ensure there are no half-baked people at the end of the education chain.

