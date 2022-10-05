Kenya: Women in Top Level Management Positions Grow After FKE Program

Nairobi — A majority of women participating in the Federation of Kenya Employers(FKE) Female Future Leadership Program (FFLP) have transitioned from mid to top level management positions.

The program has so far seen 35 per cent of women transition into Board roles.

FFLP is implemented in partnership with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) to promote gender equality in the workplace.

"As FKE we firmly believe that the inclusion of women in the economy empowers others, helps society to grow stronger and leads to greater success and economic growth."

"Our FFLP is building a very credible pipeline of role models and women leaders in private, public sector and the civil society, who are value driven and have chosen to innovatively turn the challenges we face into opportunities," FKE Executive Director and CEO Jacqueline Mugo said.

Mugo spoke while commissioning cohort 14 and 15 of its FFLP graduation ceremony that was held at Radisson Blu in Nairobi. A total of 330 women have been empowered since it was launched in 2013.

Under its 9-month programme, participants are imparted with knowledge and skills in organization management, leadership at the apex and development and implementation of growth strategies and board competence respectively.

"I urge employers and key labor sector stakeholders to prioritize gender diversity and inclusion through building capacity of their staff through training and mentorship programmes such as FFLP," said Mugo.