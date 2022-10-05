Kenya: President Ruto Makes Surprise Visit to Parliament, Dines With MPs

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday afternoon had lunch with Members of Parliament after he made an impromptu visit to the house precincts.

The Head of State made his way to Parliament after Flagging off of the Kenya Tea to Accra, Ghana under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Guided Trade Initiative, at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC).

The house leadership was caught off guard as they were having their morning sitting in the August House.

The President was shortly joined by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his counterpart from the Senate Amason Kingi among other key leaders.