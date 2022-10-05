Malawi: Put Politics Aside, Let Us Develop Malawi Together - Chakwera

5 October 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has implored fellow politicians and ordinary Malawians to put aside politics and focus on developing the country.

Speaking on Tuesday after touching down at the Kamuzu International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Summit in New York, US, Chakwera reiterated his resolve to direct his energies to developing the country.

He said Malawi, as a country, is endowed with various natural resources, which can be exploited to grow the national economy.

Chakwera disclosed that while in the US, he had met several heads of international organizations and Heads of State and Governments during which they discussed possible areas of investment in Malawi.

"I am particularly happy that some people and organizations have expressed interest to invest in Malawi," he said, stressing that, as a leader, he is concerned with the slow pace at which Malawi is developing.

"As such, my government is working very hard to accelerate the development of this country," he said.

