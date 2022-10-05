South Africa: Four Suspects Charged in North West Court Over Dubious Multimillion-Rand SA Express Contract

4 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Zondo Commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Four suspects and three companies are facing charges relating to a high-profile case in North West that was amplified in the second report of the Zondo Commission. The commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Tebogo van Wyk (40), Nothando Dube (44), Sipho Levy Phiri (39) and Thabang Mohlokoleng (54) - alongside three companies: Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao Estevao - appeared briefly in the Molopo Magistrates' Court on 30 September.

The four were arrested by the North West Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Gauteng and Mahikeng. They face 34 counts, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Van Wyk was granted bail of R500,000, Dube bail of R35,000, Phiri bail of R150,000 and Mohlokoleng bail of R50,000. They were released on strict conditions, which include not interfering with witnesses and informing the investigating officer should they wish to leave their area of jurisdiction.

The matter stems from alleged irregularities dating back...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X