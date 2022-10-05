South Africa: Four Suspects Charged in North West Court Over Dubious Multimillion-Rand SA Express Contract

Zondo Commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Four suspects and three companies are facing charges relating to a high-profile case in North West that was amplified in the second report of the Zondo Commission. The commission found that an SA Express contract worth R400-million was riddled with procurement irregularities and money was paid for services not rendered.

Tebogo van Wyk (40), Nothando Dube (44), Sipho Levy Phiri (39) and Thabang Mohlokoleng (54) - alongside three companies: Batsamai Investment Holdings, Sevilex Investment Holdings and Lavao Estevao - appeared briefly in the Molopo Magistrates' Court on 30 September.

The four were arrested by the North West Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in Gauteng and Mahikeng. They face 34 counts, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Van Wyk was granted bail of R500,000, Dube bail of R35,000, Phiri bail of R150,000 and Mohlokoleng bail of R50,000. They were released on strict conditions, which include not interfering with witnesses and informing the investigating officer should they wish to leave their area of jurisdiction.

The matter stems from alleged irregularities dating back...