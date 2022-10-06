South Africa: African Union Schedules Ethiopian Peace Talks in South Africa

4 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

It is far from certain that the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which is fighting the federal government, will attend.

The African Union (AU) is planning to host peace talks in South Africa -- starting on Sunday -- to try to end the civil war that has been raging in Ethiopia for almost two years.

But the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting the federal government of Ethiopia, has apparently not yet responded to an invitation to participate in the talks.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat is sending out invitations to the talks, which he says will be chaired by the African Union's chief mediator, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Daily Maverick has seen a copy of the invitation letter Faki sent on 1 October to Debretsion Gebremichael, the president of the National Regional State of Tigray and head of the TPLF.

In the letter, Faki says the peace talks in South Africa between the federal government and TPLF are "expected to deliberate on the guiding principles, agenda issues, modalities, format and timelines for the negotiated settlement aimed at laying the foundation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

