Uganda: "Museveni's Apology to Kenya Over Muhoozi's Tweets Is Not Enough" - Mpuuga

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said President Museveni's apology to Kenya for the embarrassment caused by the actions of the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba can only be accepted if he demote him to a lower rank.

Kainerugaba, in a series of controversial tweets on Monday, said he would only need two weeks with his army to capture Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Shortly after his tweets, Muhoozi was immediately dropped as the UPDF commander of the Land Forces. But he was instead promoted to a full general, leaving many people baffled.

Mpuuga said that the apology made by the head of state was not enough, saying that Muhoozi should be demoted to a lower rank to quell the anger of Kenyans and Ugandans who were affected by his actions.

He said the tweets from the first son did not only make a mockery of the democracy and rule of law in Kenya but threatened Uganda's national security by dragging the UPDF into a useless argument.

Mpuuga said as the opposition they condemn with utmost disgust, the careless use of social media by a high-ranking army general and public officer which has caused diplomatic controversy between Uganda and Kenya.

"As you may know, Kenya is Uganda's main gateway to the sea and an economic powerhouse across the region. Anything that affects the relations between the two countries will have far reaching effects on Business and livelihood of the ordinary Ugandans," he noted in a statement.

He explained that by promoting his "erratic and careless" son, Museveni showed no concern to the reputation of a national army which needs insulation from erratic and dangerous behaviour more so from one of its top officers.